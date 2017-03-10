MATE 1.18 Desktop Environment Release...

MATE 1.18 Desktop Environment Released, Focuses on Completing the GTK3 Migration

4 hrs ago

MATE 1.18 comes about 6 months after the release of MATE 1.16, during which was developed under the MATE 1.17.x umbrella, packages that some of you were able to install from the testing repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions. Thie release focuses on completing the GTK+3 migration, but also adds new features.

