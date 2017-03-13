Linux/Ubuntu for HTPC Server / KODI5

21 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

I tried Ubuntu just over a year ago, and liked it, but when it came to getting help getting my network shares and iR remote working with Kodi, I got nothing from the Kodi forums and since my HTPC is my only source for entertainment, I quickly changed back to Win7x64. Well, decided to get a small 16/32GB SSD drive as my boot drive for my HTPC, which was recently transferred to a new case that looks great, but my old boot drive really chatters and makes noise so, looking to make it a bit more quiet.

