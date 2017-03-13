Linux Academy to Exhibit at @CloudExp...

Linux Academy to Exhibit at @CloudExpo NY | @LinuxAcademyCOM #DevOps

CON Events announced today that Linux Academy, the foremost online Linux and cloud training platform and community, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 20th International Cloud Expo A , which will take place on June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY. Linux Academy was founded on the belief that providing high-quality, in-depth training should be available at an affordable price.

