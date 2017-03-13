Leading Linux distros dawdle as kerne...

Leading Linux distros dawdle as kernel flaw persists

A local privilege esclation flaw has been fixed in the Linux kernel, but several upstream distributions have yet to release updates. Administrators should plan on mitigating the vulnerability on Linux servers and workstations themselves and monitor the distributions for their update plans.

