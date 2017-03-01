Is Kodi craze to blame for shortage o...

Is Kodi craze to blame for shortage of Amazon Fire TV Sticks? Why streaming devices are out of stock

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are mysteriously out of stock everywhere from Argos to Amazon - and the Kodi box craze could be to blame. Kodi is free, open-source software designed specifically with home entertainment in mind - allowing users to stream films and TV programmes over the internet.

