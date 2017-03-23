IBM, Red Hat Team on Hybrid Cloud

IBM, Red Hat Team on Hybrid Cloud

14 hrs ago

Red Hat and IBM announced a strategic collaboration today that's aimed at helping enterprises benefit from the OpenStack platform's speed and economics while more easily extending their existing Red Hat virtualized and cloud workloads to the IBM Private Cloud. The announcement was made as part of IBM's InterConnect 2017 conference, the company's cloud and cognitive computing conference taking place in Las Vegas today and tomorrow.

Chicago, IL

