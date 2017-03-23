IBM, Red Hat Team on Hybrid Cloud
Red Hat and IBM announced a strategic collaboration today that's aimed at helping enterprises benefit from the OpenStack platform's speed and economics while more easily extending their existing Red Hat virtualized and cloud workloads to the IBM Private Cloud. The announcement was made as part of IBM's InterConnect 2017 conference, the company's cloud and cognitive computing conference taking place in Las Vegas today and tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC