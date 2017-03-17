Huawei, Canonical push data centre network efficiency with cloud partnership
Huawei and Canonical will be expanding their enterprise and telecom clouds cooperation, following the completion of their CloudFabric Cloud Data Centre Network Solution and Canonical's Ubuntu OpenStack integration. The solution will integrate the Agile Controller, Huawei's SDN controller with Ubuntu OpenStack in order to improve the efficiency of deploying and maintaining multiple data centre networks.
