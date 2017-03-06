How to extract a .deb file without opening it on Debian or Ubuntu Linux
How do I extract deb package without installing it on my Debian or Ubuntu Linux based system? How do I list and extract the contents of a Debian package? A Debian or Ubuntu .deb package is nothing but old good Unix ar archive format. The ar command is used to keep together groups of files as a single archive and .deb includes the following three files: Let us see how to list and extract the contents of a .deb package file on Debian/Mint/Ubuntu Linux using various command line options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC