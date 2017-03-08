How the Kodi live streaming ban could...

How the Kodi live streaming ban could cost you HUNDREDS

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: IcWalsall

The set-top boxes are essentially open-source software designed to make streaming TV, films or even live sport easy But users are being warned after the High Court approved a Premier League effort to shut down unlicensed streams online. Mr Justice Arnold approved an order for Britain's top four broadband providers BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media to block connections to the servers that host pirated streams of matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcWalsall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC