How do I manage jobs in Linux?

As a Linux administrator or ethical hacker, you know that some programs in Linux may take days or even weeks to run; and running programs in the foreground doesn't let you execute other commands. In this video, Ted Jordan explains how to move programs back and forth between the foreground and background to allow users to continue working on other projects.

