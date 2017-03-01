HIGH-TOOL supports transport planning in Europe

Research of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology supports the European Commission in transport planning: With the help of the new HIGH-TOOL model, long-term impacts of transport policy measures on economy, society, and environment can be assessed. HIGH-TOOL is an open-source model that embraces modules for demography, economy and resources, vehicle stock, passenger demand, freight demand, as well as environment and safety.

