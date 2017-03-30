HackerOne opens up bug bounties to open source
HackerOne is bringing bug hunting and software testing to open source developers to help make open source software more secure and safer to use. A lot of modern tools and technologies depend on open source software, so a security flaw can wind up having a widespread impact -- the Heartbleed flaw in OpenSSL, for example.
