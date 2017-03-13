grpcio 1.2.0rc2

Installation ------------ gRPC Python is available for Linux, Mac OS X, and Windows running Python 2.7. >From PyPI ~~~~~~~~~ If you are installing locally... :: $ pip install grpcio Else system wide ... :: $ sudo pip install grpcio If you're on Windows make sure that you installed the :code:`pip.exe` component when you installed Python then invoke: :: $ pip.exe install grpcio Windows users may need to invoke :code:`pip.exe` from a command line ran as administrator. n.b. On Windows and on Mac OS X one *must* have a recent release of :code:`pip` to retrieve the proper wheel from PyPI.

