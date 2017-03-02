Freedomvote.nl helps voters compare p...

Freedomvote.nl helps voters compare party positions on digital freedom in upcoming Dutch election

Today FSFE Netherlands, NLnet, ISPConnect, and Open Source & Overheid launch Freedomvote.nl to help inform voters in the upcoming Dutch general election, which is held on 15 March 2017. Freedomvote.nl provides guidance to voters on the topic of digital freedom, based on eight questions.

