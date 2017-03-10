Fear not, OMG! Ubuntu! You will bounc...

Fear not, OMG! Ubuntu! You will bounce again

Intrepid journalist Joey Sneddon over at OMG! Ubuntu! recently pointed out to us that Plasma 5 is currently not doing so well when it comes to serving an important user demographic - bored cats! Indeed, Plasma 5.0 cost them the Bouncy Ball widget. And the reasoning mentioned in the article is actually pretty solid I think.

