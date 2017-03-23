Epiphany 3.24 Web Browser Has New Bookmarks UI, Improves Tracking Protection
Dubbed "a web browser for awesome people," Epiphany 3.24 appears to have matured enough to integrate perfectly into the GNOME desktop, and it now comes with an all-new Bookmarks interface by implementing a star icon in the address bar for easy bookmarking of web pages, and an icon for viewing stored bookmarks.
