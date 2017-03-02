Docker's new enterprise edition gives containers an out-of-the-box experience
When it comes to implementing a system like Docker's container platform, it normally takes a very particular set of technical skills. Docker wants to remove some of the complexity involved in running their product set, and to that end released Docker Enterprise Edition today.
