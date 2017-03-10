Docker Shifts Toward the Enterprise

18 hrs ago

With Docker having announced a more enterprise focused product line, now is the time to compare each of the Docker platform versions so you have a better sense of your options. Container technology has already proven itself within test and development environments.

Read more at InformationWeek.

