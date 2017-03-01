Docker Enterprise Edition Launches Providing New Certified Container Options
Docker Inc. is now taking a new approach to how it packages, releases and supports its popular open-source container engine technologies. The Docker Commercially Supported edition is being rebranded and expanded under the Docker Enterprise Edition name, along with new certified plugins and the official launch of the Docker Store for certified container applications.
