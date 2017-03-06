Docker Announces Enterprise Edition of Its Container Offering
The computing container champion also last week announced several other enhancements to its offerings designed to simplify the process of building, running and operating business-critical applications. Containers are a new take on virtualization that lets developers package apps with their supporting resources in a container that's guaranteed to run consistently on a variety of platforms.
