Docker Announces Enterprise Edition o...

Docker Announces Enterprise Edition of Its Container Offering

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Enterprise Systems

The computing container champion also last week announced several other enhancements to its offerings designed to simplify the process of building, running and operating business-critical applications. Containers are a new take on virtualization that lets developers package apps with their supporting resources in a container that's guaranteed to run consistently on a variety of platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enterprise Systems.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Open Source Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar 2 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13) Aug '16 zoedtdt 2
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
See all Open Source Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Open Source Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC