Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past DLC for Linux

Feral Interactive announces that the Criminal Past DLC for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is now available for the Linux edition of the action/RPG, with the OS X edition "coming soon." They offer details on this site , though the story of the DLC is obviously unchanged from Windows.

