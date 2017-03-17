Could your iPhone replace your laptop...

Could your iPhone replace your laptop? Apple toys with dockable phone that turns into PC

Apple's drawings show an iPhone-like device docking where you usually find a touchpad on a laptop, with its touchscreen facing up to act as the touchpad. A new patent application from Apple shows it toying with the idea of a laptop powered by an iPhone that's docked face up where the touchpad is normally positioned.

