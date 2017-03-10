City of Munich IT head refutes need for City to return to Windows
Karl-Heinz Schneider, the head of IT at the City of Munich's IT services provider [email protected], the company behind the City's desktop Linux implementation, has claimed that there are no "compelling technical reasons" for the authority to order a migration back to Windows. Speaking to German IT publication Heise.de, Schneider claimed that he was surprised by the move, adding that any compatibility problems that the City had encountered had been fixed.
