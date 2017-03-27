Carrier Cloudification: What Every Te...

Carrier Cloudification: What Every Telecom Executive Needs to Know

This eBook from Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, is designed to help telecom executives understand the technologies, trends and solutions as they move towards 'cloudification.' The telecom industry has come under considerable competitive pressure from public cloud providers to change how they do business for long-term viability.

