California Doctors, Argentina Laws, Ubuntu, More: Sunday Buzz, March 26, 2017
A new Web site provides ratings on over 10,000 doctors in California . "The California Healthcare Performance Information System has launched a new website a free resource for consumers to search ratings on more than 10,000 physicians across California.
Open Source Software Discussions
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
