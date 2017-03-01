By request, Razer may have a Linux option for its Razer Blade gaming laptop
Linux fans who love Razer's products should be thrilled that the company wants to support the operating system on its Razer Blade gaming laptop. Razer founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said on Thursday that the company is now looking to support Linux on the Razer Blade laptop .
