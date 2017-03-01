An introduction to GNU Screen
Bob Murphy is a Linux systems administrator, long-time desktop Linux user and computer enthusiast who is passionate about Free Software and helping people better use technology. GNU Screen is a useful and versatile, but somewhat under-appreciated utility that, as part of the GNU project, is included or available in nearly every Linux or UNIX distribution.
