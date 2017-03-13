Alibaba Cloud Becomes Linux Foundation Gold Member
The company has also open sourced many of its own projects , including the Alibaba Kernel. joined The Linux Foundation as a Silver member in 2015, and has chosen to move to Gold membership to support its expanding work in the open source community.
