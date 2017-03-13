Advantech Joins Embedded Linux and An...

Advantech Joins Embedded Linux and Android Alliance

From left to right: Witekio CEO Yannick Chammings, Canonical Head of Marketing Thibaut Rouffineau, Timesys CEO Atul Bansal, Retronix CEO Dustin Huang, RTSoft VP Hubert Hafner, Lineo President & CEO Akira Kobayashi, Advantech AVP Aaron Su, Advantech AVP Hans-Peter Nuedling. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA-- - Today at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, Advantech , along with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio announced they are forming the Embedded Linux and Android Alliance .

