Advantech Joins Embedded Linux and Android Alliance
From left to right: Witekio CEO Yannick Chammings, Canonical Head of Marketing Thibaut Rouffineau, Timesys CEO Atul Bansal, Retronix CEO Dustin Huang, RTSoft VP Hubert Hafner, Lineo President & CEO Akira Kobayashi, Advantech AVP Aaron Su, Advantech AVP Hans-Peter Nuedling. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, CA-- - Today at Embedded World 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany, Advantech , along with AIMobile, ArcherMind, Canonical, Lineo, Retronix, RTSoft, Timesys, ThunderSoft and Witekio announced they are forming the Embedded Linux and Android Alliance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar 2
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC