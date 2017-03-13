A Bell Labs-inspired initiative for o...

A Bell Labs-inspired initiative for open-source blockchain projects

Friday Mar 17 Read more: American Banker

Bloq, a startup dedicated to developing enterprise-grade blockchain software, has launched an initiative to support open-source projects in the bitcoin and blockchain industry. The initiative, called BloqLabs, appears to be an extension of Bloq's prior commitment to fostering the independent software projects of some of its employees.

Read more at American Banker.

