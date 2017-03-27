$2 billion startup GitHub has officia...

$2 billion startup GitHub has officially won over Microsoft

Today, Microsoft announces via blog entry the shutdown of CodePlex, its 11-year-old site where programmers could host and share the code for their software projects. When it was founded in 2006, CodePlex was one Microsoft's biggest steps into the world of open source software - where any programmer, anywhere can download and tweak the code to their liking.

