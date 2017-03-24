17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta released

17.04 (Zesty Zapus) Final Beta released

The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the final beta release of the Ubuntu 17.04 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. Codenamed "Zesty Zapus", 17.04 continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution.

