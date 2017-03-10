10 open source software tools for developing IoT applications

The Internet of Things is turning into something of a nebulous concept, as more and more devices enjoy connected status it's become more difficult to draw a line in the sand between what does and does not constitute as an IoT device. Smart homes and connected cars can include so many different IoT devices it's easy to see that this multi-faceted market shows no sign of slowing, and development continues marching towards progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.