Xen Project's MirageOS Expands its Ecosystem in Latest Release
The new version includes support and tooling that allows MirageOS unikernels to target additional hypervisors such as KVM and FreeBSD's bhyve. MirageOS 3.0 also provides building blocks that can be used within traditional applications for advanced features and capabilities like out-of-the-box VPN support in native applications.
