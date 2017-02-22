WSO2 Offers Open Source Enterprise Mo...

WSO2 Offers Open Source Enterprise Mobility Management

Open source software specialist WSO2 Inc. is boosting its enterprise mobility management capabilities with a new Internet of Things server and device cloud. Though the product's name bespeaks an IoT focus, the new WSO2 IoT Server is equally positioned by the company as a complete, secure EMM solution, supporting iOS, Android and Windows devices, whether owned by the company or brought in by employees.

