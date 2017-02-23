Windows botnet spreads Mirai malware
Security researchers from Kaspersky Lab are currently investigating the first Windows-based spreader for the Mirai malware, something that can have huge implications for companies that invested heavily in IoT. The spreader was apparently built by someone with "more advanced skills" than those that had created the original Mirai malware.
