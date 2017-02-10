Virally growing attacks on unpatched ...

Virally growing attacks on unpatched WordPress sites affects ~2m pages

Attacks on websites running an outdated version of WordPress are increasing at a viral rate. Almost 2 million pages have been defaced since a serious vulnerability in the content management system came to light nine days ago.

Chicago, IL

