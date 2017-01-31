Tibit Communications, Inc. Announces Series A Funding
Small, low-power and low-cost pluggable devices from Tibit allow high-performance Ethernet switching systems in the market now and in the future to replace traditional access equipment ? dramatically lowering costs and simplifying the network architecture. Tibit's initial products, the Tibit MicroPlug OLT and ONT, will provide FTTx PON fiber access from Ethernet switches, routers, or almost any device with an Ethernet port.
