The City of Munich's shift from Windows to Linux had been planned since 2004
Munich, the German city that partially shifted to open-source operating system Linux from Windows, is set to shift back lock, stock and barrel to Microsoft by 2020. The city authority only made the change - after many years of talking about - in 2013, migrating 1,500 municipal staff to a custom version of Ubuntu called 'Limux'.
