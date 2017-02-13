The City of Munich's shift from Windo...

The City of Munich's shift from Windows to Linux had been planned since 2004

Munich, the German city that partially shifted to open-source operating system Linux from Windows, is set to shift back lock, stock and barrel to Microsoft by 2020. The city authority only made the change - after many years of talking about - in 2013, migrating 1,500 municipal staff to a custom version of Ubuntu called 'Limux'.

