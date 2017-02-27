Tantalus Tantalus Delivers Integrated Utility IoT-Based Solutions in...

Tantalus Systems , a leading smart grid solution provider for municipal and cooperative utilities, is delivering advanced smart grid applications such as Smart Street Lighting and enhancing Conservation Voltage Reduction and Voltage Optimization for Distribution Grid Optimization over its distributed intelligence platform - TUNet . The company is showcasing live demonstrations of these solutions in booth #1629 at TechAdvantage 2017 , being held at the San Diego Convention Center from February 26 - March 1, 2017.

