svtplay-dl 1.9.2
Windows ~~~~~~~ You can download windows binaries from `svtplay-dl.se`_ If you want to build your own windows binaries: 1. Install pyinstaller 3.1.1 2. Follow the steps listed under **From source** 3. Run :: pyinstaller.exe --noupx --onefile c:\path\to\svtplay-dl-clone\spec\svtplay-dl.spec 4. Find binary in dist folder. Other systems with python ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ :: pip install svtplay-dl From source ~~~~~~~~~~~ If packaging isn't available for your operating system, or you want to use a non-released version, you'll want to install from source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Sat
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC