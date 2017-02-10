svtplay-dl 1.9.2

Windows ~~~~~~~ You can download windows binaries from `svtplay-dl.se`_ If you want to build your own windows binaries: 1. Install pyinstaller 3.1.1 2. Follow the steps listed under **From source** 3. Run :: pyinstaller.exe --noupx --onefile c:\path\to\svtplay-dl-clone\spec\svtplay-dl.spec 4. Find binary in dist folder. Other systems with python ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ :: pip install svtplay-dl From source ~~~~~~~~~~~ If packaging isn't available for your operating system, or you want to use a non-released version, you'll want to install from source.

