Start with Scratch: Learn Linux by rolling your own distro

If you want to learn learn Linux from top to bottom, what better way to learn than by rolling your own mini distribution? Linux From Scratch , a combination software project and book , now in a newly released 8.0 revision , provides a step-by-step guide to building an entire functional Linux system from the ground up. It's a valuable and revealing project, though it doesn't directly cover the cutting edge of the Linux world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.