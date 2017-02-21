School Education in Kerala completes full migration to FOSS6 min ago

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 School Education in Kerala has completed full migration to Free and Open Source Software with state curriculum committee according permission to implement FOSS in Higher Secondary section also, an official today said. "With the decision of State Curriculum committee headed by State Education Minister C Raveendranath to implement Free and Open Source Software in Higher Secondary section also, it is 'Time Out' for proprietary software in School Education in Kerala, following the footsteps of Primary-High School sections," Anvar Sadath K, Executive Director of [email protected] Project, said.

