School Education in Kerala completes full migration to FOSS6 min ago
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 School Education in Kerala has completed full migration to Free and Open Source Software with state curriculum committee according permission to implement FOSS in Higher Secondary section also, an official today said. "With the decision of State Curriculum committee headed by State Education Minister C Raveendranath to implement Free and Open Source Software in Higher Secondary section also, it is 'Time Out' for proprietary software in School Education in Kerala, following the footsteps of Primary-High School sections," Anvar Sadath K, Executive Director of [email protected] Project, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC