rncbc.org updates Qtractor to v0.8.1 - The "Sticky Tauon" beta release for Linux

Qtractor is an audio/MIDI multi-track sequencer application written in C++ with the Qt framework . Target platform is Linux, where the Jack Audio Connection Kit for audio and the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture for MIDI are the main infrastructures to evolve as a fairly-featured Linux desktop audio workstation GUI, specially dedicated to the personal home-studio.

