Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Position Maintained by Bp Plc
Bp Plc held its stake in Red Hat, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the open-source software company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
