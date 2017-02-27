Red Hat: 2017:0334-01: qemu-kvm-rhev:...

Red Hat: 2017:0334-01: qemu-kvm-rhev: Important Advisory

An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact [More...] ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Important: qemu-kvm-rhev security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0334-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0334.html Issue date: 2017-02-27 CVE Names: CVE-2016-2857 CVE-2017-2615 CVE-2017-2620 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for qemu-kvm-rhev is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact of Important.

