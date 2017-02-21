RB Capital Management LLC Purchases N...

RB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Red Hat, Inc.

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,775 shares of the open-source software company's stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

