Podcast: Security and Core Infrastructure Initiative with Nicko Van Someren
As the CTO of the Linux Foundation, Nicko Van Someren also heads the Cloud Infrastructure Initiative. The CII was created in the wake of high visibility issues with widely-used but poorly funded open source infrastructure projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connections.
Comments
Add your comments below
Open Source Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|[Remove PDF Password] Unlock password protected... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|zoedtdt
|2
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|ree PDF converter for Mac OS X? (Sep '11)
|Mar '16
|evan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Open Source Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC