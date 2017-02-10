Open-O, ECOMP Combine to Create ONAP

Open-O, ECOMP Combine to Create ONAP

11 hrs ago

The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit advancing professional open source management for mass collaboration, today announced the merger of open source ECOMP and Open Orchestrator Project to create the new Open Network Automation Platform Project. ONAP will allow end users to automate, design, orchestrate, and manage services and virtual functions.

